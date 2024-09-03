Bengaluru entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari has sparked controversy again with a new social media post discussing caste and economic disparities. Some have supported her while others criticised her views on reservation and caste discrimination.

Remember Anuradha Tiwari? The Bengaluru entrepreneur recently sparked a new debate online with a social media post. The CEO of a content writing company, JustBurstOut, shared a photo of herself showing off her triceps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post gained widespread attention due to the caption Tiwari included, which read "Brahmin genes", a phrase that many found offensive and provocative.

Now, she has stirred social media again with her new post that says, “Poor Brahmins are left to die". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A Brahmin girl commits suicide because her father couldn't afford her education. Budget allocation for Reserved categories is around 2.8 lakh crores. Lakhs of crores for them while poor Brahmins and GCs are left to die. This is why we must unite and fight back!" Tiwari wrote while sharing the news of a 19-year-old dying by suicide as her father could not afford her studies in the science stream.

“Not a single politician has spoken about this Brahmin girl's suicide! If she were from reserved community, they'd be making huge uproar. Since she's a Brahmin, nobody gives a damn—neither left nor right wing," she added in another post.

This is not the first time Tiwari has spoken against caste-based reservations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have problem with reservation?" says her tweet from August 2022.

How netizens have reacted Social media users have reacted to the post. Some stood by Tiwari and supported her point. One of them called her an “unapologetic Brahmin" while another called the teenager a “victim of caste discrimination". Many others, however, slammed Anuradha Tiwari over her post.

An X (formerly Twitter) user criticised Tiwari for blaming everything on SCs and STs instead of educating themselves about the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“But you don't want any solution, that's 100% true. All want to do is keep blaming reservation and earn from it. You are insensitive towards your own community," the user added.

“Are they not elgible for ews if they are poor to get reservation banefit or they can not take study loan which many student take for their education," asked another user.

“So, are you justifying her suicide decision? It's unfortunate she lost her life but madam, suicide is not the solution of any problem. We have history where people from GCs reached to bigger stages from nothing they have. I feel sorry for her family, but suicide is not the way forward," commented another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Why these people are against reservation. Being a general catagory person I never had a feeling anything I deserved has been taken by the person with reservation. That is their right. Right constitution had given…" commented another user.