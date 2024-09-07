A brain teaser from a ‘Harvard interview’ has gone viral on social media, challenging users to calculate the total number of people from a scenario involving 7 men, 7 wives, and their children. Responses vary, leading to interpretations of either 63 or 399 as the correct answer.

Brain teasers have a unique way of captivating social media users, offering both a challenge and a quick sense of accomplishment when solved. One such puzzle, recently shared on X, has taken the internet by storm. Dubbed as a Harvard University interview question, it's sparking a wave of discussion online.

The brain teaser is straightforward but tricky: “7 men have 7 wives. Each man and each wife have 7 children. Q: What’s the total number of people?"

The post, which claims that 95% of people couldn't solve it, has garnered significant attention with numerous likes, comments, and reshares across various social media platforms.

Here’s how X users are responding to the puzzle: One user calculated, “It looks tricky. 7 men + 7 wives = 14. No. of children for each man & each wife = 7. No. of children for each man with the seven wives = 49 (7×7). Overall no. of children = 343 (49×7). Total no. is 14+343 = 357."

Another user offered a different interpretation, stating, “So my guess: 7 men and 7 wives means 7 couples. So each couple had 7 children so 7 * 7 = 49, and the total number of people are: 49 children + 7 men + 7 women = 63."

A third user questioned, "What's the correct answer and why?" while a fourth chimed in with an intriguing take: "The two answers are correct, depending on how you interpret the question. If you interpret it as each man having 1 wife, the correct answer is 63 people. However, if you interpret it as each man having 7 wives, the correct answer is 399 people."

So, what’s your take on this brain teaser? Is it 63 or 399 people? The answer depends on how you interpret the puzzle, making it a fascinating topic for discussion and debate.