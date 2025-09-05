Brain Teaser: This viral puzzle may be the mental workout math lovers need. Can you find the answer?

Brain teasers are a fun way to test one's thinking skills. These puzzles give the brain a quick workout. A recent challenge that went viral online has math lovers excited. The puzzle asks users to guess the next number in a series. At first glance, the challenge may look confusing. The answer lies in spotting a hidden number pattern.

The puzzle reads: [1] [4] [9] [16] [25] [?]

Players have five seconds to guess the next number in the sequence. The answer will be easy to figure out for math lovers. Such challenges often appear in competitive exams and other tests as well. Solving them quickly can give you an edge when it comes to examinations.

Brain teaser: How to solve the challenge Players need to guess the next number in the series. Hint: The digits in the sequence are squares of whole numbers.

• 1 = 1²

• 4 = 2²

• 9 = 3²

• 16 = 4²

• 25 = 5²

Going by this pattern, the missing number must follow the same idea. The number is 6. Squaring the digit will give us the answer.

Brain teaser answer The solution may look easy once explained. The puzzle is designed to test quick recognition of mathematical patterns. Have you figured out the next number in the series? The missing number is 36.

Puzzles like this are good for logical thinking. They remind us that math is not just about solving hard equations but also about seeing beauty in simple things.

Why do such brain teasers matter? Brain teasers like this are not just there for fun. They help improve problem-solving skills. Spotting patterns, breaking down problems into smaller steps and logical thinking are important in both academics and in life.

This puzzle also shows how math connects to memory. You may recall learning squares of numbers in your early school years. Recognizing them quickly can make the difference between being puzzled and solving a challenge in seconds.