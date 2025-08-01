Brain teaser: You are a math wizard if you can crack this puzzle in 10 seconds

Optical illusions and visual puzzles are all the rage these days due to their ability to enthrall social media users. These brain teasers improve cognitive functions and are a fun way to pass the time. They can also teach a person some skills that can improve their awareness of their surroundings. Be it looking for the odd word or number in a grid or finding a perfectly camouflaged animal in a natural setting, these optical illusions are all about proving that first appearances can be deceiving.

Advertisement

Calculate the number of birds A brain teaser on Pinterest has grabbed the attention of all math lovers. The visual puzzle challenges people to calculate the amount represented by the birds. Each type of bird indicates a different number. The challenge is to figure out the math puzzle in less than 10 seconds.

If you look closely at the photo, you can see that three ducks total 21, whereas two orange birds and a duck are equal to 17. You have to guess the total if you bring together a duck, a crow and two orange birds.

The visual puzzle challenges people to calculate the amount represented by the birds.

Advertisement

Answer to brain teaser To solve the equation, you need to start with the ducks. If you divide 21 by 3, you will get the value of one duck. This can help you with the second part of the math puzzle. If a duck and two orange birds make up the number 17, and the duck is 7, the value of one orange bird is 5. Similarly, you can find the value of the crow in the third part of the problem.

The answer to the final part of the problem is 25. Two orange birds (5 x 2 = 10), a crow (8) and a duck (7) add up to this number.

Advertisement