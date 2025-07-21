Level 4/5 brain teaser: Spot the pattern and prove your IQ is above 97

Do you think numbers are boring? Not when fruits and veggies are involved! This colourful brain teaser is more than a snack for your eyes, it is a full-on mental workout. When you first look at the image, it is just kiwis, oranges, and broccoli adding up to totals. But look closer. Can you crack the code and find the missing sum? And if you get it right, your IQ is above 97. So, sharpen your mind like a chef’s knife and solve it. Trust us, one wrong move, and your math salad might just wilt. Ready to give your grey cells a green challenge?

Brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle? Remember, each fruit and veggie in the puzzle is not merely for decoration; they actually stand in for numbers. Think of it as healthy math with a bit of mental challenge. It is all about decoding the hidden value behind each item and spotting the pattern across rows. Add, subtract, maybe even multiply, your mind is in for a juicy workout. So, which number is missing in the final equation? Are you able to crack it? Take your time, and trust your logical thinking. Because once it clicks, you will wonder how you did not see it sooner.

Brain teaser: What's the answer to the puzzle? Here is the breakdown: as seen in the puzzle, three kiwis equal 9, so each kiwi is worth 3. In the next line, a kiwi (3) and two oranges add up to number 5, hinting that each orange is 1. Then, an orange (1) and two broccolis equal 15, making each broccoli worth 7. Now in the final equation, it’s kiwi (3) + orange (1) + broccoli (7), which gives you the missing number: 11. Wow, right?