Bravado on railway tracks – Internet questions irresponsible trait of Thar-owners, ‘Not a car...’

Mahindra Thar owners have built a poor reputation for themselves over the past few years, largely due to their reckless off-road antics and irresponsible driving.

Proving the common conception around Thar owners, a driver in Nagaland decided to manoeuvre his Mahindra SUV onto the tracks of Dimapur Railway Station. The driver, reportedly a 65-year-old, can be seen getting stuck on the railway tracks while attempting a dangerous off-road bravado.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, with netizens slamming the irresponsible behaviour of the Nagaland driver and Thar owners in general.

The viral video showed the Thar immobilised on the rails with spinning rear wheels producing sparks.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were disappointed by the Thar owner's reckless behaviour, but not surprised. Several users even termed the recklessness as a typical “Thar behaviour” and also mocked them as “Tharrorist” – in close reference to a terrorist.

“This ‘THAR’ behaviour is spreading rapidly, with many Thar owners acting as though owning such a vehicle gives them the freedom to drive anywhere and ignore rules and safety, thereby putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk,” one netizen said.

“The one, the only...... Thar,” another said.

A user said, “Thar are road killers in India...only thugs buy this vehicle to kill people on the road.....the automakers have no sense.”

A user said there is “never a dull day with thar buddhi,” while another claimed that “Thar is not a car but mental condition of a person.”

“Mahindra gives IQ in discount to it’s owners,” quipped a user.

An angry netizen said, “Ban Thar! Filthy rich rogues think they own the roads, railway platforms, all spaces and drive irresponsibly, rashly as they want.” “More of Thar incidents, accidents witnessed regularly driven by insensible idiots,” they added.

“The moment one becomes a Thar owner, he loses his common sense,” exclaimed another user.

Was the Thar driver arrested? According to a local news outlet, citing Dimapur police, Railway staff and police quickly arrived at the scene to ensure the driver was safely removed from the tracks, without causing harm to railway property or the general public.