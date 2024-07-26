Brave school van driver in Tamil Nadu saves 20 kids moments before dying of heart attack

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced 5 lakh compensation for the driver's family

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Representative Image of a school bus
Representative Image of a school bus(Pixabay)

A heroic act of a 49-year-old bus driver saved the lives of at least 20 students in Tamil Nadu. Moments before collapsing and dying of a suspected heart attack, the school van driver -- Semalaiyappan stopped the vehicle safely on the roadside in Tiruppur district.

A picture going viral on X (formerly Twitter) showed Semalaiyappan sitting unconscious in the driver's seat, with ANV Matric School children in the background.

Also Read | Zumba session turns tragic, man dies of heart attack in Maharashtra | Watch

In the 24 July incident, the school van driver picked up students from the school in Vellakoil and dropped them off at home. On the way, Semalaiyappan experienced a sharp chest pain. However, he managed to park the van on the roadside safely, with great difficulty.

His wife, who also worked as a helper at the same school, was inside the van when Semalaiyappan collapsed.

Also Read | Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and netizens lauded his bravery, and saluted the heroic act of saving the lives of the children even at the verge of his own death.

Even though his life was in danger, Stalin said, he saved the precious lives of the school students. "We salute him for his sense of duty and self-sacrifice. He will continue to live through his humanitarian act.”

Also Read | Farah Khan’s mother Menaka Irani passes away at 79

The Chief Minister also announced 5 lakh compensation for the driver's family, which DMK Minister MP Saminathan handed to them via cheque. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh also visited the bereaved family and his paid tributes

“Must appreciate the presence of mind & humanity of the driver Semalaiyappan in parking the car safely before undergoing a massive heart attack, which ultimately took his life. He has saved many school kids lives by his heroic effort,” an X user said.

Also Read | 8-year-old molested, killed and thrown into canal by school seniors in Andhra

“The presence of mind and sense of responsibility he showed at such a tough situation is worthy of Naman. May God give strength to his family. Hope the government will provide financial relief to his family,” another added.

“Heart breaking. Condolences to the departed soul. Hope the school administration does whatever possible for the family of this driver,” said another.

On Friday, the students and teachers of ANV Matric School paid tribute to the brave van driver.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:05 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBrave school van driver in Tamil Nadu saves 20 kids moments before dying of heart attack

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue