A heroic act of a 49-year-old bus driver saved the lives of at least 20 students in Tamil Nadu. Moments before collapsing and dying of a suspected heart attack, the school van driver -- Semalaiyappan stopped the vehicle safely on the roadside in Tiruppur district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A picture going viral on X (formerly Twitter) showed Semalaiyappan sitting unconscious in the driver's seat, with ANV Matric School children in the background.

In the 24 July incident, the school van driver picked up students from the school in Vellakoil and dropped them off at home. On the way, Semalaiyappan experienced a sharp chest pain. However, he managed to park the van on the roadside safely, with great difficulty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His wife, who also worked as a helper at the same school, was inside the van when Semalaiyappan collapsed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and netizens lauded his bravery, and saluted the heroic act of saving the lives of the children even at the verge of his own death.

Even though his life was in danger, Stalin said, he saved the precious lives of the school students. "We salute him for his sense of duty and self-sacrifice. He will continue to live through his humanitarian act." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Minister also announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the driver's family, which DMK Minister MP Saminathan handed to them via cheque. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh also visited the bereaved family and his paid tributes

“Must appreciate the presence of mind & humanity of the driver Semalaiyappan in parking the car safely before undergoing a massive heart attack, which ultimately took his life. He has saved many school kids lives by his heroic effort," an X user said.

“The presence of mind and sense of responsibility he showed at such a tough situation is worthy of Naman. May God give strength to his family. Hope the government will provide financial relief to his family," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heart breaking. Condolences to the departed soul. Hope the school administration does whatever possible for the family of this driver," said another.

On Friday, the students and teachers of ANV Matric School paid tribute to the brave van driver.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!