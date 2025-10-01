Subscribe

Brazilian baby holds contraceptive coil that was meant to prevent his birth– see pic

A Brazilian baby, Matheus Gabriel, was born despite his mother using an IUD for two years. A photo of him holding the contraceptive coil in the delivery room went viral online.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated1 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM IST
These screenshots come from a video Natalia Rodrigues uploaded on Instagram.
A baby born in Brazil has captured attention online after a photo of him holding a contraceptive coil went viral. The device was originally meant to prevent his mother from becoming pregnant.

Mother was using IUD for two years

The baby boy, named Matheus Gabriel, was born at Hospital Sagrado Coração de Jesus in Nerópolis, Goiás, according to the Mirror. His mother, Queidy Araujo de Oliveira, had been using an intrauterine device (IUD), also known as a copper coil, for nearly two years. The device is considered more than 99 per cent effective at preventing pregnancy.

An IUD is a small T-shaped device placed inside the womb to prevent conception. It releases copper, creating an environment hostile to sperm, and can remain effective for five to ten years depending on the type.

Pregnancy continued despite IUD

Queidy discovered she was pregnant during a routine check-up. Doctors explained that removing the coil could put the pregnancy at risk, so it stayed in place. Her pregnancy was not without challenges, as she experienced bleeding and partial detachment of the device. Despite this, Matheus was safely delivered.

Baby holds “victory trophy”

After the birth, doctor Natalia Rodrigues noticed the IUD and placed it in the newborn’s hand. A photo taken in the delivery room shows Matheus clutching the device as if it were a tiny trophy.

Rodrigues shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Holding my victory trophy: the IUD that couldn’t handle me!”

Both mother and baby are reported to be healthy and safe.

 
 
