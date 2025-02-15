Is it a break-up revenge on Valentine's Day or some marketing stunt? Well, a viral video of a man delivering 100 pizzas has left netizens stunned.

On February 14, a 24-year-old Gurugram resident named Ayushi Rawat allegedly ordered 100 pizzas for her ex-boyfriend. However, this gift came with a twist as she used the cash-on-delivery (COD) option to place the order, according to multiple media reports.

Also Read | Style Actor Sahil Khan marries 22-Year-Old Milena Aleksandra At Burj Khalifa

Rawat ordered 100 pizzas with the COD option but gave her ex-boyfriend Yash Sanghvi's address for the delivery. A video posted on Instagram showed a delivery man piling up multiple pizza boxes to make four towers in front of the door.

Netizen Reacts People on social media started to debate whether this was a publicity stunt, and many criticised the woman's action as a marketing gimmick.

“This is indeed a marketing stunt, i have heard the exact same news on several past occassions in last couple of years,” said Ravikant Tiwari responding to the social media post.

Arnav Talwar questioned the cash-on-delivery option for an order like this and alleged that a larger order won't have a COD option available. “Itne bade order pe kabhi COD nahi hota, Pre payment karni padti hai,” he said.

Others, like a social media user, wrote, “It doesn't make any sense; if the girl would have ordered from her number, then he could simply say that it is not his order and the girl will get into trouble for it,” as per an NDTV report.

Also Read | Style Actor Sahil Khan marries 22-Year-Old Milena Aleksandra At Burj Khalifa

The new portal's report also cited another incident where in a similar fashion, a woman sent her ex-boyfriend “trash bags” from Swiggy Instamart along with a note which said, “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn't fit, let me know, I will send you bigger ones.”