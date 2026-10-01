Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Doctors share 5 health tips for working women to reduce risk

October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The annual reminder is aimed at educating people about breast health, promoting early detection, and supporting those who are affected by it.

As October is here, let's deep dive into what women can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

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Amid long working hours, daily stress, tension and personal responsibilities, preventive healthcare can easily take a back seat for working women. While breast cancer does not have a single cause, risk factors such as age, genetic makeup, hormones, reproductive history and lifestyle factors play a crucial role.

According to doctors and health experts, potentially modifiable factors, including physical inactivity, excess weight, particularly after menopause, alcohol consumption and smoking can easily increase the chances of breast cancer, one of the common forms of cancer among women,

Although there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer, women can adopt some steps to reduce modifiable risks, stay attentive to changes in their breasts and follow recommended screening guidelines to improve the chances of detecting the disease early.

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Healthy body weight Talking to LiveMint, Dr Pragati Singhal, Breast Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital in Kolkata, shared that maintaining a healthy body weight is important for women.

“Excessive body weight, particularly after menopause, impacts the hormones involved in the development of breast cancer. Exercise is necessary as well, and it is very important for women to engage in regular physical activity irrespective of their busy lives,” she explained.

Food habits One is advised to opt for a balanced diet instead of looking for "anti-cancer” food.

Simple steps, such as cutting down on junk and highly processed foods, can help women lead healthier lives overall.

“There isn't one particular food that can guarantee protection from breast cancer. And despite what social media may tell you, there is no scientifically established “detox” programme or miracle supplement that can prevent it,” said Dr Sourav Bhowmik, Section Director of histopathology and cytopathology of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited in Kolkata.

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Unhealthy habits such as overconsumption of alcohol and smoking are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Daily workout Working women need to address their sedentary lifestyle and practise regular physical activity.

Follow screening guidelines The fifth and probably the most overlooked step in the prevention of breast cancer is not to disregard breast health due to a busy lifestyle.

"Women must know how their breasts normally look and feel and consult a doctor in case of any worrying changes, such as a new lump, altered shape or size of the breast, changes in skin or nipple, or unusual discharge. In addition, they must talk to their doctor about the appropriate screening tests based on their age and any other risk factors they may have.

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“The essence of prevention is not absence of risk, it is reduction of any risks that can be reduced and timely assessment of any troubling symptoms. For working women, attention to breast health should be seen as routine preventive care rather than something to attend to in case of a problem,” she added.

Family history Dr Sourav Bhowmik pointed out that knowing family history can also help women with early detection.

“Family history is an important breast cancer risk factor. Some women inherit genetic changes that increase their risk of breast and other cancers. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are among the best-known examples. But having a relative with breast cancer doesn't mean that you will develop breast cancer. Most breast cancers are not caused by inherited cancer syndrome. The important thing is to recognise when a family history deserves a closer look,” Dr Bhowmik warned.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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