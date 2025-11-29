'Breathing feels like a luxury’: Internet outraged as Delhi chokes on toxic air

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a haze-covered Saturday with air quality dipping further into the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s overall AQI climbed to 369, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), triggering fresh concerns over health and accountability.

While the pollution surge has become an annual winter ordeal for the region, citizens took to social media — many expressing frustration, others pleading for action.

‘Clean air is a basic right’ One user argued that even the fight for clean air comes at a cost.

“Clean air is a basic right. At the very least, air purifiers should be made more affordable through tax exemptions. Charging 18% GST on air purifiers is absurd, especially when AQI levels in Delhi touch 1000.”

Another post emphasised what truly matters for survival:

“Humans can live without RELIGION, but not without AIR. Demanding clean air is NOT against your religion/party/ideology.”

“Breathing is now officially a privilege only the elites can afford. The future is here and we didn't even get flying cars,” a third user wrote.

A fourth comment took a direct hit at policy decisions:

“GRAP III revoked when AQI is above 600! What an insensitive, irresponsible & killer Delhi Govt!”

‘An existential crisis’ for citizens YourStory co-founder Shradha Sharma shared a personal note about shifting to the Capital — a place she once associated with winter charm and college nostalgia.

She wrote that she wakes up every day with a scratchy throat and cannot step outside without feeling sick.

“Delhi air is a real problem and I feel we, as citizens, are not doing enough to turn things around… As a member of India’s startup ecosystem, I feel we can do a lot more than just building our ventures.”

Calling the issue an “existential crisis” for those living in and around Delhi, she urged the community to come together to find practical, impactful solutions.

‘Apathy and indifference’ Frustration spilled across Delhi-NCR as residents questioned why more isn’t being done.

An X user pointed at the political silence around the crisis:

“Noida is most likely the MOST POLLUTED city in the world right now. But nobody from the DM to the MP, MLA or CM cares… The apathy, the indifference and the lack of accountability is just mind boggling!”

Another demanded a structured public plan:

“We need a measurable, time-bound approach to tackle air pollution. Budget allocation must be linked to reducing PM levels.”

Concerns also extended to schools and workplaces:

“Everyone in Delhi-NCR is getting sick. Pollution is out of control. And still no online classes, no work-from-home. The Govt wants you to pretend everything is ‘normal’. Their incompetence is unbelievable.”