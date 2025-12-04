‘Breathtaking’: Royal Family’s grand State Banquet stuns social media | Watch viral video

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a grand State Banquet at Windsor Castle on 3 December in honour of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The Royal Family continued their duties today, on 4 December.

“This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms Büdenbender,” the British Royal Family wrote on Instagram while sharing a photograph from the event.

“Zu Ehren von Bundespräsident Steinmeier und Frau Büdenbender haben der König und die Königin heute Abend ein Staatsbankett auf Schloss Windsor veranstaltet,” it added.

Through an Instagram Reel, the British Royal Family shared glimpses from the State Banquet. The video has gone viral, garnering 2.2 million views.

“Preparations are taking place for this evening’s State Banquet! The traditional Christmas tree in St George’s Hall is a 25-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree taken from Windsor Great Park and is dressed with thousands of twinkling lights,” said the comment.

Social media users were stunned to see the setting.

“Congratulations to the entire team, these decorations are breathtaking!” wrote one of them.

“I always love the last-checking-in video, but this one is special because it's so beautifully christmassy and Her Majesty loves Christmas, and it's so obvious,” posted another.

Another wrote, “Breathtaking! Well-done to the decorating team. I wish Your Majesties a spectacular state banquet tonight.”

“The epitome of gold done in good taste,” came from another.

“Tasteful. Peaceful. Festive. All things considered necessary for a Christmas Season,” came another remark.

However, not everyone was pleased to see it.

“So many people struggling. So many homeless families. I find it hard to watch,” wrote one of them.

Events on 4 December President Steinmeier started his morning today with a private tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel. Later, King Charles and Queen welcomed guests to a reception at Windsor Castle.

In the afternoon, Kate Middleton is expected to join German First Lady Elke Büdenbender. The Princess of Wales may visit a scouting event in Frogmore Gardens.

German football icons Per Mertesacker and Kai Havertz will visit an East London school with President Steinmeier.

The visit ends with a formal farewell ceremony led by the King and Queen as they close the second day of the State Visit.

The Royal Family State Banquet is a very formal diplomatic event. It is marked by a strict white-tie dress code, a multi-course meal and a traditional royal ceremony.

Royal State Banquet A Royal State Banquet usually takes place on the first evening at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. Around 150 to 170 guests attend.

The dress code is strict white tie. So, men wear tailcoats and women choose long gowns with tiaras. Each guest has an 18-inch place.