Breathtaking video shows Boeing cruising above clouds, leaving dazzling white trails — Is it AI? Netizens react

A breathtaking video shared on Instagram has left viewers astounded, showing what a “Boeing 747” looks like cruising through the sky at nearly “900 km/h (around 560 mph)”. The clip captures a rare view from another aircraft, revealing the giant jet slicing effortlessly above the clouds — with white trails stretching out behind it.

At first glance, many thought the scene looked almost otherworldly, or even AI-generated, but what’s being seen is pure aviation physics in action. The Instagram user who goes by the name ‘Wealth’ explained that the bright streaks, often mistaken for ‘chemtrails’, are actually condensation trails, or contrails. These form when the hot exhaust gases from the engines meet the freezing air at high altitudes, causing water vapour to condense and instantly freeze into tiny ice crystals. These trails can last for seconds or linger for miles, depending on the humidity and temperature of the atmosphere.

The user further wrote: ‘The Boeing 747, fondly nicknamed the “Queen of the Skies”, typically flies around 35,000 ft, where the air is thin enough to reduce drag but still dense enough to generate lift. This delicate balance allows it to cruise near Mach 0.85, efficiently carrying hundreds of passengers across continents.’

Video goes viral The video quickly went viral, with many users expressing awe.

‘So cool! I always wondered what those chemtrails look like up close,’ one commented.

Another added: ‘It’s actually so cool to think you’re sitting in there and don’t even feel like you’re moving. Yet it’s going nearly 1,000 miles an hour! Technology is amazing!’

One sceptic remarked, ‘Is it AI?’ while another quipped, ‘Normalise chemtrails. Contrails vanish in seconds.’

Whether real or AI-generated, the clip perfectly captures the beauty and precision of flight high above the clouds.