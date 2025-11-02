Breathtaking video shows Boeing cruising above clouds, leaving dazzling white trails — Is it AI? Netizens react

A breathtaking video shared on Instagram has left viewers astounded, showing what a “Boeing 747” looks like cruising through the sky at nearly “900 km/h (around 560 mph)”. The clip captures a rare view from another aircraft, revealing the giant jet slicing effortlessly above the clouds — with white trails stretching out behind it.

Advertisement

At first glance, many thought the scene looked almost otherworldly, or even AI-generated, but what’s being seen is pure aviation physics in action. The Instagram user who goes by the name ‘Wealth’ explained that the bright streaks, often mistaken for ‘chemtrails’, are actually condensation trails, or contrails. These form when the hot exhaust gases from the engines meet the freezing air at high altitudes, causing water vapour to condense and instantly freeze into tiny ice crystals. These trails can last for seconds or linger for miles, depending on the humidity and temperature of the atmosphere.

The user further wrote: ‘The Boeing 747, fondly nicknamed the “Queen of the Skies”, typically flies around 35,000 ft, where the air is thin enough to reduce drag but still dense enough to generate lift. This delicate balance allows it to cruise near Mach 0.85, efficiently carrying hundreds of passengers across continents.’

Advertisement

Video goes viral The video quickly went viral, with many users expressing awe.

‘So cool! I always wondered what those chemtrails look like up close,’ one commented.

Another added: ‘It’s actually so cool to think you’re sitting in there and don’t even feel like you’re moving. Yet it’s going nearly 1,000 miles an hour! Technology is amazing!’

One sceptic remarked, ‘Is it AI?’ while another quipped, ‘Normalise chemtrails. Contrails vanish in seconds.’

Advertisement

Whether real or AI-generated, the clip perfectly captures the beauty and precision of flight high above the clouds.

Another user commented: ‘Have you ever driven in winter and then gone into a garage and all your windows fog up? That’s because cold and warm air create condensation. Plane engine exhausts are around 1,250°C, while the temperature at 30,000 ft is about −50°C. This creates a huge amount of moisture. Secondly, there is a saying: to keep a secret between three people, two need to be dead. Planes have had these “chemtrails” since turbine engines existed — about 70 years — and only in the last few years has this become tinfoil-hat “news”. So every aviation engineer, their families, airline shareholders, the people who fuel the planes, the pilots, the mechanics, professors teaching engineering and the students have supposedly kept this a secret for 67 years? Lastly, have you ever seen a mining town where everything is covered in dust from the mines? They claim planes have been dumping aluminium on us for 70 years, yet I have never wiped my finger across a dirty car and found it shining with particles. Use your brain.’