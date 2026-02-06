Brett Lee leaves Australia, settles in UAE: Why is everyone moving to Dubai? No, it’s not just zero personal income tax

Dubai has become Brett Lee’s new home. The legendary Australian cricketer has shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for “new opportunities, great people, plenty of family time and a lifestyle that’s pretty hard to beat”, Lee shared on Instagram.

Brett Lee is one of the fastest bowlers ever. But, he didn’t jump to the decision fast. The settlement comes after several work trips that gradually turned into a long-term move.

Lee retired from international cricket in 2012 after a distinguished 13-year cricket career. He recently strengthened his ties with Dubai. He became the global ambassador for Danube Properties, a prominent real estate company in Dubai.

Brett Lee praises the city’s opportunities, welcoming people, strong sporting culture and family-friendly lifestyle. According to him, his children are doing well in school and enjoying life there.

There's just something about Dubai

“The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it,” he wrote.

While he remains proud of Australia and grateful for the life built there, he feels Dubai offers energy, ambition and a sense that anything is possible.

“We’ll always be proud to call Australia home and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built there. That will never change. But there’s just something about Dubai. The energy, the ambition, the way anything feels possible,” Brett Lee wrote.

Lee described the move as the start of an exciting new chapter. At the same time, he encouraged others to visit the city.

“If you’ve ever thought about coming here, even just once, I promise you it won’t disappoint,” Lee wrote.

“Grateful for what’s been and excited for what’s ahead,” he added.

Brett Lee shared a series of photos and videos from Dubai. One image shows the former fast bowler posing before the city skyline. Other photos feature him with business leaders such as Shehab Gargash, Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan and Dr Sana Sajan.

Videos capture relaxed family scenes, including a camel ride with his children and a short driving clip.

UAE Golden Visa Many leading Indian celebrities have received the UAE Golden Visa, a 10-year long-term residency permit.

Early recipients include Shah Rukh Khan. Other recent names feature Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh.

Kriti Sanon joined the list in 2024. Major South Indian stars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran have also been granted visas due to their strong popularity in the Gulf.

Film producer Boney Kapoor received the permit along with his family. Other Indian personalities who hold the Golden Visa include Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan Kunder, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor.

Celebs who have permanently moved to Dubai Many stars hold the 10-year UAE Golden Visa for convenience. However, several Indian and international celebrities have chosen Dubai as their permanent home.

Actor R Madhavan moved there with his family to support his son’s swimming career. Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata, lives in the city with their children. Since her divorce, Sania Mirza has also settled there.

Among global figures, Lindsay Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2014 for privacy and stability. Rio and Kate Ferdinand recently moved with their children. Boxer Amir Khan relocated after security concerns in the UK. Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan continues to run her worldwide brand from Dubai.

Yo Honey Singh describes the city as his urban home. During an interview with Lallantop, he revealed that his decision to move to Dubai was also for security reasons. Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant has shifted to Dubai as well.

Why is everyone shifting to Dubai? Celebrities and entrepreneurs prefer Dubai because it offers strong financial benefits. At the same time, it offers strict privacy protections and a safe lifestyle.

The city’s central location allows travel to most parts of the world within 8 hours. Top international schools, private healthcare and luxury leisure options support a high standard of living.

One major attraction is its tax system. Residents pay no personal income tax, wealth tax or inheritance tax. A modest corporate tax is applicable only to higher profits. That helps startups and small businesses grow.

Privacy laws are also tightly enforced. Taking photos without consent is illegal, paparazzi culture is absent and data protection rules carry heavy penalties.

Safety is another key factor. Crime levels are extremely low while the political environment is stable. Family-friendly communities provide secure spaces for children.

While Dubai officially follows Islam as its official religion, it is widely viewed as one of the Middle East’s most tolerant societies. Unlike most Muslim countries, the UAE has a dual legal system that blends religious tradition with modern civil rules.

For Muslims, family matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance are mainly governed by Sharia principles. Non-Muslims, however, can follow a nationwide Civil Personal Status Law introduced in 2023.

Freedom of worship is also protected through approved churches, temples and gurdwaras. Live-in relations and alcohol use without licences have been decriminalised.