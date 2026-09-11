BRICS Summit: From Galouti kebabs to edible lotus – What’s on the menu for global leaders in Delhi

India is hosting the 18th BRICS leaders’ Summit in the national capital this weekend. The two-day summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam on 12-13 September.

The high-profile summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam, brings together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, as well as outreach invitees.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are among the global leaders attending the summit. Putin has already landed in New Delhi.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What unique dishes will be served to leaders at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Leaders at the BRICS Summit will enjoy a distinctly Indian menu featuring dishes like Galouti kebabs, Kashmiri spiced walnuts, and an edible lotus made with rose, saffron, and cardamom. 2 Why is the edible lotus significant at the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The edible lotus is significant as it represents India's national flower and symbolizes the identity of BRICS India 2026, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the host nation. 3 How are the hotel chefs preparing for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Hotel chefs are preparing by curating specially designed menus that blend Indian culinary traditions with contemporary influences to create an exceptional experience for the delegates. 4 Should delegates expect any dietary accommodations during the summit? ⌵ Yes, the menus have been thoughtfully curated to include a variety of dishes that celebrate India's culinary diversity while considering guests' nutritional preferences and cultural backgrounds. 5 What is the theme of the 18th BRICS Summit in India? ⌵ The theme of the 18th BRICS Summit is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' focusing on enhancing cooperation among member countries.

The global leaders, accompanied by spouses, diplomats and business delegations are staying as guests in Delhi's luxury hotels where special food menus have been designed them. These hotels in the national capital are, for obvious reasons, pulling out all the stops to give the visiting dignitaries a taste of India.

What's on the menu for global leaders, business people and diplomats?

From Kashmiri spiced walnuts and Galouti kebabs to an edible lotus made with rose, saffron and cardamom, the hotel chefs will spread distinctly Indian spread for delegates attending the BRICS Summit, NDTV reported.

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From Kashmiri spiced walnuts and Galawati kebabs to an edible lotus made with rose, saffron and cardamom, the hotel chefs will spread distinctly Indian spread for delegates attending the BRICS Summit

Delhi's top hotels – The Taj Mahal, The Leela Palace and The LaLiT will offer a miz of Indian dishes with contemporary and international influences to the guests according to NDTV report. LiveMint has not seen the menu.

The Taj Mahal, for example, will greet the VVIP guests, with what is popularly known as ‘Tradition to Table.’ It is basically a collection of recipes curated by Taj chefs and inspired by their earliest culinary mentors, their mothers. The idea is to showcase spirit of Indian hospitality and the soul of our culinary traditions.

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On the menu, as reported by NDTV, would be spiced walnuts from Kashmir, Purani Dilli Maida Kaju, Maharashtra's Bhakarwadi, Rajasthan's Mini Kachori, Bengal's Kucho Nimki and Tamil Nadu's Murukku.

“Reflecting the diversity and richness of India's culinary legacy, this memento embodies the warmth, care, and spirit of connection that define the Taj experience,” Dr Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director - Operations and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi told NDTV.

Similarly at The Leela Palace, which is also hosting VVIP guests as usual, the chefts will offer a thoughtfully curated culinary experience that celebrates the country's heritage with a contemporary sensibility.

An edible lotus on the menu This includes a special edible handcrafted lotus , chosen for its layered significance as India's national flower. Incidentally, lotus is is the symbol reflected in the identity of BRICS India 2026 and also Bharatiya Janata Party's election sumbol.

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Crafted with rose, saffron and cardamom and paired with indigenous Indian fruits, the lotus brings together meaning and craftsmanship in a distinctive expression of India, the NDTV report said.

This is complemented by Aujasya by The Leela millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions, bringing together the richness of Indian ingredients with a more contemporary approach to nourishment, Karan Thakur, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi told NDTV.

The millet cookies by Aujasya by The Leela are part of the luxury hotel group's signature holistic wellness program. Launched in collaboration with acclaimed food and nutrition consultant Dr Ankita Jalori, the Aujasya by The Leela menu focuses on the concept of "Restore" (nourishing the body) and “Renew” (mindfulness).

With security arrangements, reception protocols and specially curated menus being put in place, the luxury hotel is preparing to welcome delegates from five countries, according to General Manager Preeti Makhija.

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Speaking to ANI, Makhija shared that efforts are underway to create a memorable experience for all those attending. “Our team is excited for it, and the entire hotel is prepping for it. From security measures to the welcome at reception, special menus are also being planned for them,” she added.

The specially curated menus incorporate a range of Indian spices and traditional grains and ingredients, including barley, millet, jowar and sattu.

The hotel’s restaurants and in-room dining are also featuring special dishes from Jamavar, its Indian restaurant.

And The LaLit has curated a special menu for the guests too. The spread celebrates India's rich regional culinary heritage while bringing in subtle influences that reflect the spirit of the gathering, NDTV said. The menu moves beyond conventional banquet fare, with refined interpretations of classics such as galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads, alongside a strong millet-forward selection that highlights both India's nutritional traditions and contemporary culinary possibilities.

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Galouti or Galawati kebab is a legendary, melt-in-the-mouth minced meat patty from Awadhi cuisine, traditionally invented in Lucknow for a royal Nawab.

The summit begins on 12 September with the leaders' arrival at Bharat Mandapam at 2 PM. This will be followed by a closed session meeting and 'family' photo sessions. A gala dinner for delegates is scheduled at 7.30 PM at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The summit will resume at Bharat Mandapam at 10 AM on Sunday.

Complete itinerary of the BRICS Summit 2026

Saturday, 12 September 2026

-2 PM: Arrival of BRICS Leaders (BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-2:35 PM: Closed Session for BRICS Member Countries: “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

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-4.25 PM: Witnessing “Bharat Innovates Exhibition (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam

Also Read | Bangladesh rules out Tarique Rahman’s India visit for BRICS Summit

-5.05 PM: Family Photo (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

-5:10 PM: Joint Tree Plantation (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

-7:30 PM: Gala Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister

Venue: Level 3, Bharat Mandapam

Sunday, 13 September 2026

-9:55 AM: Arrival of Leaders (HOGs/HODs) of BRICS Partner Countries/Outreach Invitees

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-10:35 AM: Family Photo

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-10:50 AM: Open Session “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

Our team is excited for it, and the entire hotel is prepping for it. From security measures to the welcome at reception, special menus are also being planned for them.

The NDTV report said that the chefs have also created a few distinctive preparations, including Braised Eggplant with Miso Paste, Simmered Chinese Cabbage and Kidney Bean Sweet Japanese Style with Amber Sauce at the The LaLit.

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(With agency inputs)