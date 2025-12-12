Bride drives her own ‘doli’ in a Thar, leaving the internet amazed; viral video races past 35 million views

A wedding moment from Ludhiana is winning the internet after a bride chose to break convention and steer her own ‘doli’ in a Mahindra Thar. The clip, which has now crossed 35 million views, shows Bhawni Talwar Verma taking the wheel moments after her bidaai, prompting a wave of admiration across social media.

The video, posted by Instagram user Chirag, captures Bhawni walking past her relatives straight to the SUV, opening the driver’s door, and settling in confidently despite her heavy bridal lehenga. Her groom takes the passenger seat beside her and can be heard saying, “I need us to reach home safely,” joining his hands in a playful gesture that has also charmed viewers.

Towards the end of the clip, he helps her step out of the vehicle, both visibly delighted by the unconventional start to their new journey.

In an interaction with Aaj Tak, Bhawni spoke about the viral moment and shared that the whole idea was entirely her own. “I had decided beforehand that I would drive my Thar doli myself,” she shared, adding that while she hadn’t initially informed anyone, her family supported her once they learned of her plan.

Watch the viral video here:

The bride’s confident exit has drawn widespread applause online, with users appreciating how she blended tradition with personal agency—turning a familiar ritual into a standout moment. Several women flooded the comments section with, “Manifesting the same.”

A user wrote on Instagram, “The boy really be like: ‘Please let us reach home safely.’ like bro, relax. Girls can drive and thrive.”

“New list added for my wedding,” a user manifested.

“Love the attitude.. blessings to both,” the third wrote on Instagram.

“When a chill guy marries his baddie,” the fourth user commented.