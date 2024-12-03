A wedding in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, took a bizzare twist as the family of the bride took the groom hostage alleging that he is committed in a relationship with another woman and demanded that his family compensates for the wedding expenses.

The incident followed a series of events. Sohanlal Yadav, the groom from Ayodhya, went missing days before the wedding. His family, unable to contact him, filed a missing person report. Meanwhile, the bride's family continued with grand wedding preparations, unaware of the entire episode. On the wedding night, guests arrived, but the groom was missing.

Later, the bride's family was summoned to the local police station, where they learned about the situation.

Also Read | Indian groom plays Ludo on wedding day; pic goes viral

When police managed to contact the groom, he agreed to get married and reached the bride's home with the wedding procession around 2.30 am. The bride's family, who came know about the entire incident, first treated the groom to a meal but then they said that wedding is off and he can't leave without compensating for the damages. He was asked to pay for the wedding costs

Sohanlal told NDTV, "There was no problem. We just came late. They are now saying they don't want the wedding and demanding compensation for their expenses. They are not letting me leave.”

He also denied fleeing to Lucknow and said, "I had not disappeared. I was in Lucknow. My phone had stopped working. When I somehow switched it back on, the police called me and I reached the police station. I wanted to marry, but they are not ready."

On the wedding night, guests began leaving, but the groom still hadn’t arrived, said the bride’s father. Later they contacted the police

Noting that he agreed to the wedding because cops had warned him that he could face a dowry case, girls family said “Under pressure, he agreed to the wedding. When he came here, the villagers wanted to beat him up. I stopped them, we fed him. He ran away three days before the wedding, he is in a relationship with another woman. He should have told us beforehand, then we would not have made such preparations. We want him to pay us for the expenses and then he can leave. We don't want this wedding. He betrayed before the wedding, what can we expect later?”