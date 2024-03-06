British billionaire Richard Branson gifts free cruise tickets to all passengers of Delta flight | Watch
This was Branson's gift to the passengers in honour of the ship's move to San Juan as its new homeport.
Known for being generous, British billionaire Richard Branson recently surprised passengers onboard a Delta flight by giving them free cruise tickets for Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship.
Following the video was shared, it has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.
"One day I'll be this lucky haha," said a user.
"This guy is awesome on so many levels," said a person.
A third person said, "Impressive, giving back to the community"
Earlier, Virgin Voyages held a celebration at the gate of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, inviting customers to spin a prize wheel. Among the prizes include gift cards, flights on Virgin Atlantic and Delta, stays at Virgin Hotels, a Virgin Voyages cruise, and a Delta Vacations package.
