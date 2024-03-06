Known for being generous, British billionaire Richard Branson recently surprised passengers onboard a Delta flight by giving them free cruise tickets for Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flight was heading directly from Atlanta to San Juan in Puerto Rico.

In his latest announcement, Branson said that any adult Delta SkyMiles member, over the age of 18 and was on the same flight was given the chance to sail on his Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship, slated to make her debut in San Juan later this year, reported NDTV.

This was Branson's gift to the passengers in honour of the ship's move to San Juan as its new homeport.

"The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I'm very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region's most beautiful destinations. My excitement clearly couldn't be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan," the billionaire said.

"We look forward to showing everyone what it's like to 'Set Sail the Virgin Way!'" the Virgin Group chief added.

Watch video:

Following the video was shared, it has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.

"One day I'll be this lucky haha," said a user.

"This guy is awesome on so many levels," said a person.

A third person said, "Impressive, giving back to the community"

Earlier, Virgin Voyages held a celebration at the gate of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, inviting customers to spin a prize wheel. Among the prizes include gift cards, flights on Virgin Atlantic and Delta, stays at Virgin Hotels, a Virgin Voyages cruise, and a Delta Vacations package.

