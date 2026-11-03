British couple refuses to leave Indian auto-rickshaw behind, ships it to UK: Are three-wheelers allowed on UK roads?

Most people return from a holiday with photographs, souvenirs or keepsakes. However, a British couple, Helen and Mick, chose a rather unconventional way to hold onto memories of their Indian trip. After exploring the country for 75 days in an auto-rickshaw, they decided to bring the three-wheeler back to the UK instead of leaving it behind.

The couple travelled 4,218 kilometres across India in their red-and-black Bajaj auto-rickshaw, which they affectionately named Timmy the Tin Can. Their road trip took them to several destinations, including Agra, where they visited the iconic Taj Mahal.

With cartoon eyes and a smiling face painted on its front, Timmy soon became more than just a vehicle for Helen and Mick. The auto-rickshaw turned into an inseparable part of their adventure, making it difficult for them to say goodbye at the end of the trip.

After spending 75 days travelling together, Helen and Mick were unwilling to leave their three-wheeler behind in India. Having covered thousands of kilometres with Timmy, they decided to arrange its transportation by sea to Britain.

However, bringing their unusual travel companion home was not an overnight affair. The couple had to wait approximately six months before they could be reunited with the vehicle.

When did Timmy the Tin Can finally reach Britain? Their long wait came to an end on October 23, 2026, when Timmy arrived at London's London Gateway Port.

Helen and Mick announced the development through their Instagram account, recalling how they had travelled 4,218 kilometres across India with the auto-rickshaw. They said they could not imagine leaving it behind and expressed their happiness at finally seeing it reach British shores.

Although the auto-rickshaw has reached the UK, Helen and Mick still have a few formalities to complete before they can bring it home and take it out on British roads.

Are auto-rickshaws allowed on public roads in UK? According to official UK government guidelines, the UK government requires imported vehicles to obtain vehicle approval to demonstrate that they meet British safety and environmental standards.

For a three-wheeled vehicle imported from India, the owner may need to apply for a Motorcycle Single Vehicle Approval (MSVA). This scheme specifically covers imported two-, three- and certain four-wheeled vehicles.

How did Harsh Goenka react to the couple's unusual story? The couple's unusual travel story also caught the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who shared it on X.