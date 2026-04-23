British man alleges he was deported after calling Doha hotel 'unsafe for Western women'

A British national has alleged that he was imprisoned and deported from Qatar after reporting concerns about the alleged sexual harassment of his wife at a luxury hotel in Doha. The incident dates back to June 2025, when Craig Barratt and his wife Sarah, were in the capital city, Doha, for their honeymoon after their wedding in New York, The Telegraph reported. The couple had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton Doha when the alleged incident occurred.

During Craig’s work trip to Riyadh, Sarah was approached by two men at the hotel pool who asked her to take photographs. Eventually, one of the men began talking to her, asked for her room number, and made explicit remarks, which she perceived as a threat of sexual assault. Disturbed by the encounter, she immediately contacted her husband.

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Craig reported the matter to the hotel authorities and requested that staff communicate only with him instead of contacting his wife directly. As per his account, the hotel acknowledged the complaint, referred to CCTV footage, and assured the couple that the individuals involved had been removed. The hotel’s general manager, Carlo Javakhia, also issued an apology to Sarah for the “inappropriate behaviour.”

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Despite these assurances, the same men were reportedly spotted again at the property two days later. Concerned for their safety, the couple decided to check out of the hotel ahead of schedule.

Escalation and online review Dissatisfied with what he described as inconsistent responses from the hotel, Craig later confronted the management and escalated the matter to Marriott’s senior leadership through WhatsApp. He also shared a critical review on TripAdvisor, warning that the hotel was “unsafe for women.”

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"Not safe for Western women. Local predators are allowed to harass guests with impunity. Security staff are instructed not to intervene, and the hotel management conspires with police to allow men to treat women as they wish. Such a horrible and terrifying shame for an otherwise great hotel," the review read, which was removed within days.

Defamation case and conviction Following the review and his private messages, the hotel filed a criminal defamation complaint against Craig under Qatar’s cybercrime laws. In February 2025, he was convicted in absentia, receiving a one-week prison sentence, a fine of QAR 20,000 (approximately £4,000), and an order for deportation.

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Legal battle and detention Craig and Sarah pursued legal remedies through Qatar’s courts, first approaching the Court of Appeal and later the Court of Cassation. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Craig continued travelling to Qatar for work with official clearance.

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However, the situation escalated when he was detained by authorities, placed in a vehicle, and taken to an undisclosed location in Doha. He was initially held in a small, cold enclosure with around 15 other men before being transferred, in handcuffs, to a detention facility where he spent three more nights. During this period, his wife, legal representative, and officials from the British Embassy were unable to trace his whereabouts.

Deportation and travel ban Craig was eventually located on the fourth day after British consular staff gained access to him. He was deported later that day and handed a five-year ban on entering Qatar.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.