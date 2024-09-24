UK PM Keir Starmer introduces Prince, a new kitten, at 10 Downing Street, raising questions about Larry's health due to his age. Despite rumors, Larry remains popular and dedicated as the 'Chief Mouser,' having served under five prime ministers since 2011.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed a new member to his family at 10 Downing Street; a Siberian white kitten named Prince. However, Prince is not the only furry buddy at 10 Downing Street; it is already the residence of Larry, one of the most renowned cats in the world.

Notably, every prime minister is allowed to bring their family pets into their official home at 10 Downing Street in London.

A photograph issued by the Prime Minister's office captures a fluffy white kitten perched atop Starmer's desk, paws resting on his documents. It remains unclear if the cat's name pays tribute to an American singer or alludes to British royalty.

Kitten named 'Prince' seen sitting on top of Keir Starmer desk

Announcing the arrival of the new cat at his official residence, Starmer said Prince was accepted as the family's newest pet after "long negotiations" with his children, who were adamant about getting a dog to 10 Downing Street.

"This is a big move for them, and negotiating for a fantastic kitten called Prince was part of the deal," he said.

What happens to Larry the cat? Prince has become the third feline resident of the Downing Street office, joining Starmer and his family's previously rescued cat, JoJo. Additionally, the Prime Minister's residence in London is also the abode of Larry the cat, who has gained fame online as the "Chief Mouser" of Downing Street.

Larry arrived at Downing Street in 2011 and has since become one of its longest-standing residents. Over the past 14 years, while five prime ministers have served and departed, Larry has remained a steadfast presence, frequently receiving accolades from both the media and the public for his enduring dedication to his role.

Prince's entry into the UK PM's house has stoked rumours of Larry's eventual passing as the cat's age advances. According to media reports, Downing Street has already set plans in place to announce the feline's death.