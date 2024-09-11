Hello User
British Royal Family's future king not allowed to use iPads: Prince William, Kate Middleton don't allow gadgets

British Royal Family's future king not allowed to use iPads: Prince William, Kate Middleton don't allow gadgets

Livemint

The royal couple believes in an unplugged upbringing for their children, favoring outdoor play and creativity. They are training Prince George for future responsibilities while ensuring a peaceful family environment without shouting.

This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William with their children Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, left.

Prince William and Kate Middleton firmly believe in children having an unplugged childhood, i.e. no iPads for the young Royals -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to US Magazine, quoting a Middleton family insider, the Royal couple is “keen" to give their children a life outside the palace’s gilded walls, just like Princess Diana wanted for her two sons.

The inside told the magazine that while William and Kate feel it’s important to make them aware of their Royal backgrounds, “it’s also vital for them to have as much normalcy in their lives as possible."

The insider said that when it comes to electronic gadgets, the young monarchs think they are "Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children."

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination," the palace insider said, adding, “They’re very much a normal family."

The oldest of the three young Royals – Prince George turned 11 on 22 July this year, is next in line for the British throne after his father Prince William.

According to The Royal Observer, the Princess of Wales, is raising George under Prince William's monarchy through 'slow preparation'.

"Most of the time he is enjoying the life of someone from the upper middle classes and spends a lot of time with Kate’s family, the Middletons," The Royal Observer quoted a royal expert Phil Dampier as saying.

"However, he is growing up fast and William and Kate are slowly preparing him for his role," Phil added.

Several royal commentators credit Kate for the future King George VII's parenting in line 'with how modern society functions'.

"Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal," The Royal Observer quoted a Wales estate insider revealing it.

