A British tourist has praised Indian Railways after completing a 29-hour train journey from Mumbai to Amritsar, describing the experience as comfortable, affordable and worth repeating. The traveller, identified as Dominic, spent approximately ₹5,461 on the journey and gave Indian Railways a rating of 10 out of 10.

Dominic shared his experience in a video posted on his Instagram account, where he documents his travels across India. He highlighted the train's punctuality, affordable food options and the hospitality of fellow passengers.

The British content creator said he paid around £45 (approximately ₹5,461) for the journey. He was particularly pleased that the train departed on time and remained comfortable throughout the trip.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much did the British tourist pay for his Mumbai to Amritsar train journey? ⌵ Dominic paid about ₹5,461, or roughly £45, for the 29-hour journey from Mumbai to Amritsar. 2 How long was Dominic's train journey from Mumbai to Amritsar? ⌵ The journey took around 29 hours. Dominic said the train departed on time and remained comfortable, despite a few bumps along the way. 3 What food did the British tourist have on the train to Amritsar? ⌵ Dominic described meals including curry, paneer, Bombay potatoes, chicken curry and rotis. He also tried chicken biryani and praised the variety and affordability of the food. 4 How much did food cost on Dominic's Indian train journey? ⌵ His dinner cost about £2.50, or ₹303, and chicken biryani cost around £1.30, or ₹158. He also said a cup of tea cost 9 pence. 5 What rating did the British tourist give Indian Railways, and would he travel by train again? ⌵ Dominic rated his experience 10 out of 10. He said he would be happy to travel on an Indian train again.

Although he experienced a few bumps during the journey, Dominic said they did not affect his overall experience. He added that he had no major complaints about the long-distance travel.

British tourist impressed by affordable food on Indian trains Food emerged as one of the highlights of Dominic's journey. He appreciated the variety of meals available on board and their relatively low prices.

He also spoke about the friendly behaviour of fellow passengers and enjoyed the tea served during the journey. According to Dominic, a cup of tea cost just 9 pence.

For dinner, he was served a selection of dishes, including different types of curry, paneer, Bombay potatoes, chicken curry and rotis. The meal cost approximately £2.50 (around ₹303).

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He later tried chicken biryani, which cost £1.30 (approximately ₹158). Dominic also noticed that some fresh food items, including omelettes and vegetable cutlets, were prepared on board.

The affordable food options and variety of meals added to his positive impression of India's long-distance train services.

Dominic gives Indian Railways 10/10 After completing the 29-hour journey, Dominic gave his Indian train experience a perfect score of 10 out of 10. He also said he would be happy to travel on an Indian train again if he got another opportunity.

His review has drawn attention to the affordability of long-distance rail travel in India, particularly for international visitors exploring the country's railway network.