'Broke in silence', Celina Jaitly's first reaction after filing domestic violence case against husband Peter Hagg

Celina reportedly also sought 50 crore in damages, along with additional compensation for the loss of income and property she claims to have suffered.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly files domestic abuse case against her Austrian husband
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly files domestic abuse case against her Austrian husband(Instagram/celinajaitlyofficial)

Former Miss India and Miss Universe runner-up Celina Jaitly Haag has initiated domestic violence proceedings against her husband, Peter Haag, in a Mumbai court. In her first reaction after filing the case, the model made a post on Facebook, stating that ‘promises she believed in were broken in silence,’ and that her “priority remains fighting for her soldier brother, fighting for her children’s love, fighting for her dignity.”

Jaitly, in her application filed through Karanjwala & Co law firm, accused husband Peter Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

View full Image
Celina Jaitly's post on Facebook

The 47-year-old actor claimed she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India, mentioned a report by PTI.

Following the preliminary scrutiny, the magistrate issued a formal notice to Peter Haag. The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 12.

What Celina said in her plea?

The former Miss India, in the plea, alleged that after marriage, Haag prohibited her from working. "The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," PTI reported, citing the plea.

The 47-year-old actor also listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse.

Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of 50 crore as compensation and 10 lakh per month as maintenance.

Who is Peter Haag?

Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur, maintains a low profile and shies away from media attention. His Instagram profile has zero posts, with no followers.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag tied the knot in September 2010 and have three children together. Haag is an Austrian resident.

Jaitly's plea also mentioned that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year.

 

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrends'Broke in silence', Celina Jaitly's first reaction after filing domestic violence case against husband Peter Hagg
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.