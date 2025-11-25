'Broke in silence', Celina Jaitly's first reaction after filing domestic violence case against husband Peter Hagg

Former Miss India and Miss Universe runner-up Celina Jaitly Haag has initiated domestic violence proceedings against her husband, Peter Haag, in a Mumbai court. In her first reaction after filing the case, the model made a post on Facebook, stating that ‘promises she believed in were broken in silence,’ and that her “priority remains fighting for her soldier brother, fighting for her children’s love, fighting for her dignity.”

Jaitly, in her application filed through Karanjwala & Co law firm, accused husband Peter Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

Celina Jaitly's post on Facebook

The 47-year-old actor claimed she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India, mentioned a report by PTI.

Following the preliminary scrutiny, the magistrate issued a formal notice to Peter Haag. The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 12.

What Celina said in her plea? The former Miss India, in the plea, alleged that after marriage, Haag prohibited her from working. "The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," PTI reported, citing the plea.

The 47-year-old actor also listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse.

Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of ₹50 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance.

Who is Peter Haag? Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur, maintains a low profile and shies away from media attention. His Instagram profile has zero posts, with no followers.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag tied the knot in September 2010 and have three children together. Haag is an Austrian resident.