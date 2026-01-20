Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz net worth: All about the wealth of David & Victoria Beckham's estranged son, his wife

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz net worth: Brooklyn Beckham is in the limelight after he publicly addressed the rumours around a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Let's find out the power couple's joint and individual net worth.

Updated20 Jan 2026, 08:12 AM IST
Brooklyn Beckham, who is married to Nicola Peltz, shared his feelings about family tensions in a long Instagram post.
Brooklyn Beckham, who is married to Nicola Peltz, shared his feelings about family tensions in a long Instagram post.(Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham/davidbeckham)

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham Peltz is making headlines after he opened up on his estranged relationship with parents. The 26-year-old publicly addressed rumours of a rift with his parents through multiple Instagram Stories.

According to “What I See” author, his parents’ behaviour has affected his marriage to Nicola Peltz. Blending British sports and fashion royalty with an American dynasty of Hollywood and high finance, their joint fortune has captivated the interest of many.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's combined net worth

As Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz continues to take the limelight let's find the couple's net worth. In 2025, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's combined net worth was reported to be around $60 million. This figure represents their earnings from creative careers, even though their famous surnames and larger family fortunes continue to define their lifestyle, opportunities and financial safety.

Brooklyn Beckham's net worth

Son of famous footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham made a career apart from the famous family. Besides primary income from modelling campaigns, his multiple sources of revenue include commercial photography assignments, sponsored collaborations (related to fashion, food, and lifestyle brands), brand tie-ins, social media collaborations, publishing and culinary projects.

Brooklyn Beckham's personal net worth is estimated to be around $10 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicola Peltz’s net worth

Nicola Peltz’s wealth far outmatches that of Brooklyn Beckham, much like how Nicola family is considerably wealthier than Beckham family.

In addition to primary earning from acting career in television productions and major film franchises, The Last Airbender actress has multiple income flows through modelling campaigns, brand deals with major companies, and fashion industry appearances. The 31 -year-old boasts a personal net worth of around 50 million dollars.

Beckham family feud becomes public

Brooklyn Beckham's family feud became public after he dropped a bombshell post, rejecting claims that his wife controls him. 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' star suggested that he felt controlled by his parents for most of his life.

In the lengthy post Brooklyn Beckham wrote, “I do not want to reconcile with my family," adding, “I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn Beckham opened up on rumours of a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
He added, “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

