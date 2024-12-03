Brother OTT release date: Jayam Ravi's latest comedy film, which struggled at the box office since its release on Diwali, is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Brother OTT release date: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's latest film, which opened to a lukewarm response on the big screens, is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Reportedly, the film was not promoted widely, which led to it receiving a lukewarm response from film critics, reported ET. With Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, the movie hit the theatres on October 31, 2024, during Diwali.

Brother OTT release date: When and where to watch Despite its underperformance at the Box Office, Brother has been streaming on OTT platforms in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Those who missed it on the big screens can now catch it on Zee 5.

Jayam Ravi's latest film has been streaming on Zee 5 since November 29.

More about ‘Brother’ Directed by M Rajesh, Brother stars Jayam Ravi alongside Priyanka Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, and other prominent actors. The film explores family dynamics, and has Jayam Ravi showcasing his dance skills after five years. The movie's music, composed by Harris Jayaraj, has also generated significant interest.

Karthik (Jayam Ravi) is a well-meaning but impulsive young man with a deep sense of justice that often lands him in trouble. After causing a scene in Chennai by issuing a demolition order without consulting the apartment association, his frustrated parents send him to Ooty, hoping his sister Anandhi (Bhumika Chawla) can help him straighten out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brother movie collection Brother was Jayam Ravi's second release of 2024, following Siren, but reportedly, neither of the films made a notable impact at the Box Office. On its fourth day since its release, Brother failed to even reach earnings worth ₹1 crore, clocking in only ₹0.97 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

However, Jayam Ravi is looking ahead to upcoming projects like Kadhalikka Neramillai and Genie, which are expected to attract a larger audience. With these releases, he is strategically bolstering his film lineup, aiming for a strong box office comeback with films that have the potential to connect better with viewers, stated reports.