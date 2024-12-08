Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams kicked off a seven city India tour on Sunday with a sold out performance in Kolkata. The So Happy It Hurts tour will visit several parts of the country — including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — over the next 10 days.

Adams landed in Kolkata on Saturday evening ahead of a performance at Aquatica — his first performance to the city and sixth visit to India. The Summer of ’69 singer had previously toured the country in 2018.

Tickets for the multi-city tour went on sale via Zomato Live in early August. Some category of tickets remain available on the platform with prices varying based on location. The shows will be held in the evening — with timings varying from city to city. Every venue has also announced its own rules and regulations via the Zomato listing page.

Where is he performing? December 8 – Kolkata (Aquatica)

December 10 – Shillong (Bhoirymbong RBDSA sports complex)

December 12 – Gurugram (Backyards Sports Club)

December 13 – Mumbai (NESCO Goregaon)

December 14 – Bengaluru (Terraform)

December 16 – Hyderabad (GMR Arena)

December 17 – Goa (Bambolim Athletic Stadium)

Silver final phase tickets for the Gurugram concert are now available for ₹5,999 each while gold tickets are priced at ₹9,999. Platinum and HSBC starstruck lounge tickets also remain available on the Zomato app and website.

Meanwhile tickets for the Mumbai concert remain on sale with a starting price of ₹7,999. Gold final phase tickets are available for ₹11,999 each.

Tickets for both the Bengaluru concert on December 10 and the Hyderabad show on December 16 currently start at ₹3,299 while the Goa concert has tickets available for ₹3,499 and beyond. Tickets for the Shillong and Kolkata concerts were sold out at the time of writing this article.