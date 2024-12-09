Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is touring India, with shows scheduled in Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa this December. He performed in Kolkata on Sunday evening before heading to the north-eastern state.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams landed in Shillong for the second leg of his multi-city India tour on Monday. He received a grand welcome upon arrival — with drummers and lined along the airport entrance as he was felicitated. Adams performed a sold out show in Kolkata on Sunday before travelling to Meghalaya.

“International Singer-Songwriter Bryan Adams has landed straight in the heart of Shillong and is ready to enchant his fans in our city tomorrow," the Meghalaya Chief Minister's office wrote on X alongside a video.

This is his sixth visit to India following a tour in 2018. Tickets for the multi-city tour went on sale via Zomato Live in early August. Some category of tickets remain available on the platform with prices varying based on location.

The shows will be held in the evening — with timings varying from city to city. Every venue has also announced its own rules and regulations via the Zomato listing page.

Upcoming ShowsDecember 10 – Shillong (Bhoirymbong RBDSA sports complex)December 12 – Gurugram (Backyards Sports Club)December 13 – Mumbai (NESCO Goregaon)December 14 – Bengaluru (Terraform)December 16 – Hyderabad (GMR Arena)December 17 – Goa (Bambolim Athletic Stadium)

Ticket PricesSilver final phase tickets for the Gurugram concert are now available for ₹5,999 each while gold tickets are priced at ₹9,999. Platinum and HSBC starstruck lounge tickets also remain available on the Zomato app and website.Meanwhile tickets for the Mumbai concert remain on sale with a starting price of ₹7,999. Gold final phase tickets are available for ₹11,999 each.Tickets for both the Bengaluru concert on December 10 and the Hyderabad show on December 16 currently start at ₹3,299 while the Goa concert has tickets available for ₹3,499 and beyond. Tickets for the Shillong and Kolkata concerts were sold out at the time of writing this article.