Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his work in advancing health and longevity, recently shared his experience on social media about the poor air quality in Mumbai. Despite using air purifiers in his hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outdoors, Johnson described how his throat and eyes burned from exposure to the pollution, calling the situation a "a pretty serious health situation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tech millionaire on a visit to Mumbai to promote his book "Don't Die", shared his experience with the city's air pollution, describing he is facing eye irritation and a sore throat despite using air purifiers and wearing an N95 mask. His post echoed concerns raised by tech influencer Debarghya Das about the health impact of pollution in India.

In his post, Johnson commented, “This is accurate. I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Johnson’s comments quickly garnered a wave of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of dealing with air pollution in India. While some empathized with Johnson’s discomfort, others humorously and seriously pointed out the severity of India’s air quality problem, especially in cities like Delhi.

One user joked, “You just lowered your life expectancy by 10%," a comment reflecting the growing concern over the long-term health consequences of living in high-pollution areas. Another user added, “Bro has no idea what Delhi has in store for him," warning Johnson of the even worse air quality he might encounter in the nation’s capital.

Others expressed agreement with Johnson’s observations. “I agree. The situation is dire, the air quality is really bad. It is difficult to go outside. I am constantly feeling it in my eyes and the stuffed nose. Some serious action is required to fix this situation," one user wrote, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to tackle air pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were also some lighter remarks in response to Johnson’s post. One social media user quipped, “It’s like a vampire seeing light for the first time," humorously comparing Johnson’s reaction to someone encountering an unfamiliar situation for the first time. Another joked, “Look we found an Alien," poking fun at Johnson's discomfort.

However, the reality of India’s pollution problem is far from humorous for many. A user commented on the widespread health effects of pollution, saying, “Every time I go back home, I can feel the pollution as soon as the plane lands. No amount of air filtration or mask is enough. We're sacrificing countless productive years by failing to tackle this crisis."

Health concerns were also highlighted by individuals with past experiences in India. One user, sharing own long-term health issues, remarked, “I lived in India when I was 10 and still have a bit of asthma and lung damage from it. Number one longevity rule is never go to Delhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While some offered advice, like recommending Johnson avoid visiting Delhi due to its even worse air quality, others warned him against staying too long in India. “There’s no way you’re going to live to 250 if you stay in India," one user joked.

Bryan Johnson's post has sparked broader conversations about the serious air quality issues facing India’s major cities. The reactions serve as a reminder of the health risks associated with pollution, which many feel are being ignored despite their growing prevalence.

Bryan Johnson: Tech millionaire behind Braintree, Kernel, and anti-aging endeavour Bryan Johnson, 47, is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author. He is the founder and former CEO of Kernel, a neurotechnology company focused on brain activity monitoring, and OS Fund, a venture capital firm investing in science and technology startups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, Johnson founded Braintree, a mobile and web payment system company, which acquired Venmo in 2012 and was later sold to PayPal for $800 million in 2013.