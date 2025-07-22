Bryan Johnson Net Worth: A look at anti-ageing influencer's key ventures and assets

Anti-ageing influencer and entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has said he might close or sell his wellness startup, Blueprint, describing it as a "pain-in-the-ass company."

Advertisement

Johnson, who recently established an ideology named “Don't Die,” mentioned that balancing his business pursuits with his philosophical interests has become increasingly challenging.

The 47-year-old entrepreneur began an anti-ageing initiative, Project Blueprint, which reportedly aims to reverse biological age and improve overall health. According to him, the project costs nearly $2 million annually. Blueprint sells wellness products, including a ₹ $4,700 "longevity mix" drink and a ₹ $3,600 mushroom-based coffee alternative called "Super Shrooms."

Bryan Johnson's entrepreneurial journey Johnson's first business involved selling phones. He even recruited fellow college students to sell service plans alongside mobile phones and earned around $300 commission on every sale, according to a report by Fortune. However, his first venture was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Similar to Skype, he founded a voice communications company called Inquist, which closed in 2001.

In 2007, Johnson established the mobile payment platform Braintree.

Within three years, Braintree had expanded by over 4,000% and reported $4.6 million in revenue, securing a place on Inc. magazine’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years.

In 2013, PayPal bought the business for $800 million. Out of the total amount earned from the acquisition, Johnson invested $200 million to establish OS Fund, a biotech venture company, in 2014. He later established neurotechnology company Kernel in 2016. In 2021, he began Project Blueprint that gave him widespread global attention.

Bryan Johnson's networth Notably, Bryan Johnson's net worth stands at $400 million as of 2024, according to several reports. His net worth for the present year remains unavailable. In 2017 and 2019, he authored two children's books. Besides his investments and startups, the revenues from 'Code 7: Cracking the Code for an Epic Life' and 'The Proto Project: A Sci-Fi Adventure of the Mind' have contributed significantly to his wealth, the Fortune report said