Bryan Johnson replies with Haridwar AQI to Baba Ramdev outpacing a horse, gets blocked!

In a rather amusing turn of events, yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev has blocked US millionaire Bryan Johnson on Twitter (now X) after Johnson dared to challenge his claims about anti-ageing products. The drama unfolded when Ramdev shared a video of himself sprinting alongside a horse, promoting his Patanjali products, Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold, as the secret to youthful vitality and robust immunity.

In his post, Ramdev boasted, “If you want to run like a horse, want strong immunity, anti-ageing, and power, then consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold.”

WATCH BABA RAMDEV OUTPACE A HORSE

However, Bryan Johnson, the self-proclaimed "age-reversing" CEO who has invested millions in his quest for eternal youth through ‘Project Blueprint’, was quick to respond to Baba Ramdev.

Johnson pointed out that the air quality in Haridwar—where Ramdev resides—is so poor that simply breathing it in is akin to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. Johnson highlighted that the PM 2.5 levels were alarmingly high and raised serious health concerns, including increased risks of heart disease and lung cancer.

Minutes after posting his critical comment, Johnson discovered he had been blocked by Baba Ramdev.

He shared a screenshot on X with the caption: “I replied with this comment and he hid it and blocked me,” much to the amusement of his followers.

The exchange sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users siding with Bryan Johnson and thanking him for raising awareness about India’s air quality issues.

This isn’t the first time Bryan Johnson has expressed concerns about pollution in India. Earlier, the age-reversing millionaire had abruptly left a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath due to similar air quality complaints.

Bryan Johnson explained that despite his efforts to use an air purifier, the outdoor air circulation rendered it ineffective.

As this saga unfolds, it seems that both Bryan Johnson and Baba Ramdev are drawing attention for vastly different reasons—Ramdev for his unconventional health claims and Johnson for his relentless pursuit of longevity amidst environmental challenges.