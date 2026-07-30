Bryan Johnson says he may have gone ‘too far’ with longevity experiment after autoimmune gastritis diagnosis

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur who has spent years and millions of dollars trying to slow ageing, says he is now questioning whether his longevity experiment has gone too far.
The remark marked a notable shift in tone for the 48-year-old entrepreneur, whose highly publicised effort to measure, manage and potentially reverse biological ageing has made him one of the most recognisable figures in the longevity movement.
In a post on X, Johnson wrote, “been thinking things over and wonder if i've taken this whole longevity thing too far (sic).”
Johnson’s comments came weeks after he revealed in early July that he had been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks cells in the stomach lining. The disease can affect the production of stomach acid and interfere with the absorption of nutrients, including iron and vitamin B12. It may also progress for years with few or no obvious symptoms.
Johnson said his diagnosis followed years of persistently low ferritin levels — an indicator of the body’s iron stores — that had not been fully explained despite extensive health monitoring. The condition was confirmed after further medical investigations, including blood tests and biopsies.
He has previously said that he spends millions of dollars annually on efforts to improve his health and reduce his biological age. His regimen has included extensive blood tests, medical scans, strict dietary plans and experimental interventions, turning his own body into what researchers have described as an “N-of-1” experiment — a long-running study involving a single participant.
Despite years of intensive testing and health optimisation, the condition appears to have developed quietly and remained undetected until further investigation was carried out. Medical experts say the case illustrates the limits of even extensive health tracking, particularly when a disease progresses slowly and produces few clear symptoms.
Johnson has previously said he intends to closely monitor the condition and explore potential treatments. Autoimmune gastritis currently has no cure, although its effects and possible complications can be managed through medical monitoring and treatment.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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