Bryan Johnson says people celebrated his illness after autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis: 'World wants me to die'

Tech entrepreneur and longevity advocate Bryan Johnson has responded to the online reaction following his recent diagnosis of Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), saying many people appeared to celebrate his illness rather than express sympathy. In a lengthy post on X, Johnson argued that the response reflected a broader discomfort with his long-standing mission to challenge ageing and extend human life.

Johnson, who is known for investing millions of dollars in longevity research and closely monitoring his health, said news of his diagnosis spread rapidly around the world.

According to him, nearly 1,900 news articles were published within days of the announcement, while discussions about his health gained traction across social media. Although he acknowledged receiving messages of support, Johnson said a significant portion of the online commentary portrayed his diagnosis as evidence that his anti-ageing efforts were bound to fail.

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The post, which has garnered more than 2.4 million views on X, has reignited conversations around longevity research and the public perception of those seeking to extend human lifespan.

'The World Wants Me To Die' Johnson said the reaction went beyond schadenfreude—the pleasure some people derive from another person's misfortune.

According to him, many social media users suggested he had somehow deserved his illness because he has spent years publicly questioning whether ageing and death are inevitable.

"People pointed to schadenfreude, the pleasure of another's failure. Yes, there's that. There is a special place in people's hearts that loves to see others fail, especially when that person's presence threatens their own psychological stability in some way or helps them feel better about themselves. But, if you look over the social media commentary about me, you'll see that pattern: 'He deserved it,'" he wrote.

Draws Parallels With History And Mythology In his statement, Johnson also referred to historical and mythological figures who sought immortality or challenged the natural order.

He cited the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Greek healer Asclepius, and the story of Jesus, arguing that societies have long portrayed those who attempt to overcome death as figures destined to be punished or defeated.

"Asclepius became so skilled at rejuvenation that he raised the dead. As punishment, Zeus struck him down with a thunderbolt to enforce life-and-death authority. This is the story of Jesus. Pontius Pilate offered a choice between a thief and the immortalist, and the crowd demanded the execution. People need this story conclusion to keep themselves sane. The challenger must lose and the loss must appear deserved. It's a shield of self preservation," he wrote.

Johnson acknowledged that drawing comparisons with such figures would likely invite criticism and accusations of arrogance. However, he argued that similar narratives have appeared throughout human history.

Questions Public Response To Longevity Research Concluding his post, Johnson reflected on humanity's relationship with death, suggesting that advances in medicine and longevity science could fundamentally reshape how people think about ageing.

"Death has been the omnipresent concern of the human race. It encapsulates our greatest fears, joy and curiosities. The discourse around it changes over time; however, the fundamentals remain unchanged. What's different about this moment, which is unlike any other moment, is that physical death may no longer be inevitable. 'What if I didn't deserve it?'" he concluded.