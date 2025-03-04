Months after sharing his age-reversing diet plan, Bryan Johnson is now seeking suggestions from netizens to build AI replicas, which are virtual representations of people created using artificial intelligence.

The Silicon Valley centimillionaire recently shared that he wants to “download his consciousness.” Bryan Johnson’s social media post sparked myriad reactions, one of which demanded his collaboration with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Bryan Johnson working to ‘download his consciousness’ In his social media post on Tuesday, Bryan Johnson asked netizens: Who’s the best right now at building AI replicas?

Sharing his plans about “downloading his consciousness”, Johnson wrote, “I’m working on downloading my consciousness, disposition, the Blueprint protocol, and the Don’t Die philosophy into a digital companion, designed to keep you out of trouble and on the path to bliss and delight.”

The 47-year-old venture capitalist founded Kernel, creating devices to monitor and record brain activity. Companies like Kernel and Elon Musk’s Neuralink are focused on developing brain-computer interfaces to monitor and stimulate brain activity at the neural level.

Social media reacts to Bryan Johnson’s post One of the social media users demanded his collaboration with Elon Musk and wrote, “Would love to see a collab between you and @elonmusk”

Another social media user advised him to try asking this to an AI chatbot, “Who’s the best right now at building AI replicas, @AskPerplexity ?”

“Dude, we can’t even define consciousness and you are working on downloading it? [sic],” commented another user.

“I think if you are truly on path to Bliss then the don’t die philosophy may not be of much relevance. Think on that [sic]”

“Put it in a robot companion and you’ll truly never die [sic]”

Who is Bryan Johnson? What is his ‘never die’ philosophy? Bryan Johnson is a venture capitalist, author, and fitness enthusiast. He made headlines during his recent India visit he abruptly left Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast citing bad air quality in the room. Later, he made public comments related to Baba Ramdev’s claim related to good air quality in Uttarakhand.

He is known for promoting ‘age-reversing’ lifestyle which includes strict diet, exercise, sleep and advanced medical treatments. He calls this anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint".