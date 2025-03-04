“Beautiful” to American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, social media users were creeped out by the visual representation of the biohacker's post on the human vascular system.

Johnson, known for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, shared a visual created by CEO Farbood Nivi on his X handle and said, “This is beautiful”.

The image showed a detailed, artistic view of the human vascular system, wherein the blood vessels and related organs appeared in red, set against a pale green background.

Check out Bryan Johnson's post here:

How did the netizens react to Bryan Johnson's post? While Johnson saw it as a glimpse into the future of health, the internet didn't agree and thought it was too much.

“Idk I think it looks better with the skin on. Just my preference,” a user said.

“It freaks me out a little,” shared a user, to which another added, “This would give me nightmares.”

“Scary wdym. literally makes me shiver,” said another user.

“This looks very scary. Maybe doctors find it beautiful,” a user added.

Though most labelled the artistic creation as “disturbing”, a social media user thought the visual was “intricate” and “interesting.”

Who is Bryan Johnson? Bryan is popularly known for advocating reverse ageing through a strict diet, exercise, sleep, and advanced medical treatments. He calls this anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint".

He gained popularity as a biohacker best known for trying to “live forever”. Netflix has documented his quest for a forever young life in a documentary titled ‘Don't die’.