Bryan Johnson shares ‘beautiful’ picture of human anatomy; netizens do not agree

Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing efforts, shared an artistic view of the human vascular system, which he deemed beautiful. However, social media reactions were largely different from his view. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated4 Mar 2025, 09:14 AM IST
American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson (left), human vascular system (right)(X: Bryan Johnson )

“Beautiful” to American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, social media users were creeped out by the visual representation of the biohacker's post on the human vascular system.

Johnson, known for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, shared a visual created by CEO Farbood Nivi on his X handle and said, “This is beautiful”.

The image showed a detailed, artistic view of the human vascular system, wherein the blood vessels and related organs appeared in red, set against a pale green background.

Check out Bryan Johnson's post here:

How did the netizens react to Bryan Johnson's post?

While Johnson saw it as a glimpse into the future of health, the internet didn't agree and thought it was too much.

“Idk I think it looks better with the skin on. Just my preference,” a user said.

“It freaks me out a little,” shared a user, to which another added, “This would give me nightmares.”

“Scary wdym. literally makes me shiver,” said another user.

“This looks very scary. Maybe doctors find it beautiful,” a user added.

Though most labelled the artistic creation as “disturbing”, a social media user thought the visual was “intricate” and “interesting.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan is popularly known for advocating reverse ageing through a strict diet, exercise, sleep, and advanced medical treatments. He calls this anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint".

He gained popularity as a biohacker best known for trying to “live forever”. Netflix has documented his quest for a forever young life in a documentary titled ‘Don't die’.

He recently made headlines in India for leaving a podcast with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath early, citing bad air quality in the room. He said that the AQI inside the room was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 ug/m3, which was equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure.

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 09:14 AM IST
