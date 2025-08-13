Bryan Johnson shares 'secret' to achieve long life. Do THIS activity to reduce the risk of death by 42%

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur who has spent millions on his quest to reverse his biological age, has shared research-backed advice for a longer life. Taking to Instagram, Johnson explained how those with “high levels of social engagement” were not only happier but also biologically younger. Compared to the least social group, these individuals had:

42% lower risk of death over four years

15% slower biological aging

16% higher physical activity levels

In short, Johnson claimed that staying socially connected didn’t just boost mood — it helped bodies function as if they were years younger. So, for the sake of your health (and your mitochondria), say yes to that coffee date or community event… just make sure it’s before bedtime.

Johnson shared the post with the caption, “Say yes to friends, it will extend your life” — which has now garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Viral Instagram Post Sparks Reactions Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote: Will you be my friend, Bryan?

Another wrote: The most difficult method of being healthy.

A third user said: I like one friend at a time. Socializing drains me. I like the feeling of peace.

A fourth user said: Stay single so the wife doesn’t socially isolate you and shorten your lifespan.

Shutting Down Project Blueprint The multimillionaire recently announced plans to shut down his highly publicised anti-aging regimen, Project Blueprint. Johnson has reportedly cited philosophical conflicts and burnout as the reason for closing his anti-aging wellness startup.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Bryan Johnson told Wired. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-a** company.”