Bryan Johnson tries magic mushrooms in his latest anti-ageing experiment: ‘Life feels fresh’

US tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson — best known for spending millions annually to reverse his biological age — has now experimented with magic mushrooms as part of his longevity research.

Advertisement

Johnson, who runs the anti-ageing startup Blueprint, revealed on social media that he took a five-gram dose of the psychedelic substance in an effort to study its potential effects on longevity and brain function. Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), the 46-year-old wrote, “Yes, this trip changed me. Probably not as you’d expect. People assume I am fearful of death. I’m not. In my darkest days of depression, I reconciled with death.” He added that he needed a few days to collect his thoughts before sharing more about the experience.

The entrepreneur described feeling “so happy to be alive” during the trip and later wrote, “Life feels fresh today. New thoughts are flowing. My mind feels more nimble and curious.” He also continued with his strict daily routine — which includes early morning light exposure, a nutritious breakfast, exercise, sauna sessions, and red-light therapy — along with undergoing tests like a brain scan and blood analysis.

Ahead of the experiment, Johnson said he planned to take the psychedelic once a month for three months to assess its “longevity effects.” His tests would measure biological markers such as DNA integrity, cellular ageing, protein levels, metabolism, and brain activity.

Advertisement

During the session, Johnson’s company co-founder, Kate Tolo, took over his social media accounts, documenting the process as a “trip-sitter.”

About Bryan Johnson Johnson, who made his fortune after selling his payment company to eBay in his 30s, spends nearly $2 million a year on medical diagnostics, therapies, and lifestyle interventions to slow down ageing. His anti-ageing protocol — which includes a precise diet, sleep schedule, and over 100 daily supplements — has made him a controversial yet fascinating figure in the wellness and tech communities.