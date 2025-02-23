American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson shared a glimpse of his new workstation as he moved work to his unique pod, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. “Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber,” he wrote on Twitter with a video of himself.

In the video, Bryan is seen focused on his work while breathing through his oxygen mask. He further explained the concept of the compact pod in the comment section. Sharing the unique idea of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, he shared an old post in the comments.

It read, “ I've started a new longevity protocol: hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Here's what we know. What we're doing. And what we hope to achieve.” Soon after his post went online, social media users filled the comment section with mixed reactions.

Internet reacts to Bryan Johnson's post While a user commented, “My great aunt is 101 years old. She still lives alone, cooks for herself and eats fried chicken with gravy biscuits every Saturday.” “A hot laptop plus oxygen-rich high-pressure air is explosive. Maybe even illegal,” suggested a concerned user in the comments. Meanwhile, someone also called him “Immortan Joe”, a fictional character from the post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max series.

Watch video:

Bryan is popularly known for advocating reverse ageing through a strict diet, exercise, sleep, and advanced medical treatments. He calls this anti-ageing project "Project Blueprint".

He recently made headlines in India for leaving a podcast with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath early citing bad air quality in the room. He said that the AQI inside the room was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 ug/m3, which was equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure.