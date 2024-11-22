Bryan Johnson’s anti-ageing diet is ‘basically Indian food cooked the right way…’

Steel tiffin boxes, a platter full of lentil soup and rice — that is how tech millionaire Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet looks like. Several netizens found an Indian resemblance in Johnson's diet, after he revealed what he would be eating for the “next four days”.

One user commented that Johnson's diet was “basically” the usual “Indian food”, but “cooked the right way,” after the Biotech founder announced that his diet consists of lemon red lentil soup, chickpea vegetable frittata, among other items.

Bryan Johnson's diet "What I'm eating for the next four days: 1. Chickpea Vegetable frittata 2. Lemon red lentil soup 3. Vegetable Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice," Bryan Johnson wrote in the post, along with a picture of the food packed into different containers.

The post quickly garnered hilarious reactions and over 988,000 views. One user commented "Bro that's all Indian food, without the colors" while another said, "Why does this give a "Bryan in India" vibe?"

“In India, we call it besan chilla, masoor dal and sabzi-chawal - every household staple,” commented another user.

Amid comments of how Indian Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet is, several users were fascinated by the steel containers. “Where did you find Indian middle school meal boxes?” questioned one X user.

More about Bryan Johnson Bryan Johnson is known for his anti-aging endeavors. 47 years old, Bryan is the founder of the "Don't Die" program, which advocates for longer, healthier, and happier lives. In 2021, he gained attention for launching Project Blueprint, an anti-ageing initiative that involved a series of plasma transfusions.

