Bryan Johnson’s anti-ageing diet is ‘basically Indian food cooked the right way…’

Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet, featuring Indian-inspired meals like lentil soup and chickpea frittata, received over 988,000 views

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet is ‘basically Indian food cooked the right way…’
Bryan Johnson’s anti-ageing diet is ‘basically Indian food cooked the right way…’(Instagram)

Steel tiffin boxes, a platter full of lentil soup and rice — that is how tech millionaire Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet looks like. Several netizens found an Indian resemblance in Johnson's diet, after he revealed what he would be eating for the “next four days”.

One user commented that Johnson's diet was “basically” the usual “Indian food”, but “cooked the right way,” after the Biotech founder announced that his diet consists of lemon red lentil soup, chickpea vegetable frittata, among other items.

Also Read | Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson’s ’Project Baby Face’ goes wrong

Bryan Johnson's diet

"What I'm eating for the next four days: 1. Chickpea Vegetable frittata 2. Lemon red lentil soup 3. Vegetable Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice," Bryan Johnson wrote in the post, along with a picture of the food packed into different containers.

The post quickly garnered hilarious reactions and over 988,000 views. One user commented "Bro that's all Indian food, without the colors" while another said, "Why does this give a "Bryan in India" vibe?"

“In India, we call it besan chilla, masoor dal and sabzi-chawal - every household staple,” commented another user.

Also Read | Woman taunts Kolkata Metro travellers for speaking in Bengali; watch viral video

Amid comments of how Indian Bryan Johnson's anti-ageing diet is, several users were fascinated by the steel containers. “Where did you find Indian middle school meal boxes?” questioned one X user.

More about Bryan Johnson

Bryan Johnson is known for his anti-aging endeavors. 47 years old, Bryan is the founder of the "Don't Die" program, which advocates for longer, healthier, and happier lives. In 2021, he gained attention for launching Project Blueprint, an anti-ageing initiative that involved a series of plasma transfusions.

Also Read | 8 anti-ageing foods to keep you glowing after 40
In India, we call it besan chilla, masoor dal and sabzi-chawal - every household staple.

In an Instagram post made about two weeks ago, Johnson posted some photos and asked, “Can my joints age backwards?”He said he received a cutting-edge therapy aimed at "achieving age 18 joints". The treatment was done at a clinic owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. "300 million young Swedish bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells were injected into my shoulders, hips, joints," he said.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBryan Johnson’s anti-ageing diet is ‘basically Indian food cooked the right way…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    479.15
    10:58 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3 (0.63%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,117.90
    10:58 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.2 (0.29%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.80
    10:58 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.39%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    235.00
    10:58 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    6.4 (2.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    692.50
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.95 (1.76%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.80
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.7 (1.49%)

    Coforge share price

    8,292.65
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    82.4 (1%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.00
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.8 (-0.85%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    651.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -46.7 (-6.69%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.75
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.65 (-5.33%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.89
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.27 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,512.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -71 (-4.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Praj Industries share price

    732.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    56.1 (8.3%)

    Raymond share price

    1,517.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    90.5 (6.34%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.10
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.05 (6.24%)

    Info Edge India share price

    7,906.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    390.65 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.