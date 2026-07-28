‘BTech degree isn't enough anymore...’: Ex-Google recruiter reveals why real-world skills are important

Are you still treating your degree as a safety net for a high-paying job? The hiring game has changed, and you might not have caught up yet.

As artificial intelligence rewrites the rules of the tech industry, recruiters are increasingly prioritising practical skills, problem-solving ability, and ownership over traditional credentials.

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In a recent podcast hosted by Scaler School of Technology (SST), Program Director Manmeet Singh Akali sat down with Prasad Rao, a former Google recruiter with over 18 years of hiring experience, to unpack exactly what today's tech recruiters are really looking for.

Addressing AI’s role in software careers, Rao emphasised that AI is not replacing engineers but redefining what it means to be successful. “Critical thinking, effective AI adoption, and the ability to bridge the gap between learning and real-world problem-solving are becoming key differentiators.”

Contrary to widespread fears of immediate job cuts in the sector, Rao noted that overall hiring of software engineers has not decreased. “In fact, many companies have either maintained their hiring volume or increased it by creating exclusive, specialised roles for candidates possessing AI-specific skills.”

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What grabs a recruiter’s attention? During the conversation, Manmeet Singh asked Prasad Rao how tech hiring has evolved over the years, and handed him an anonymous resume to review live, on the spot. He broke it down candidly as he read through it.

As he scanned through it, certain signals stood out to him almost instantly, strong enough that he didn't even need to finish reading before making a call. Words like ‘Co-founder’, ‘ICPC’, and ‘Meta Hackathon’ immediately caught his eye, along with a dedicated achievements section that backed up the candidate's claims with real proof.

“This is what is relevant for me... this is good enough for me to push it for an interview,” he said. “What truly stands out is real-world proof- not just what's listed, but what's been done. Driving the point home.”

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"If I had the authority to hire and give the responsibility for the outcome, I would blindly invest and take the risk," Rao added.

Also Read | US recruiter shares hidden cost of saying ‘yes’ to the wrong job

Why ‘failed’ founders win? One of the most striking insights was Rao's preference for candidates with startup experience. He said that he would always hire a failed entrepreneur, recognising that the sheer act of building a company takes immense courage and conviction.

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For tech recruiters, simply having taken the entrepreneurial path signals a candidate's resilience, earning them priority over those who haven't stepped out of their comfort zone.

IITs vs Tier-3 colleges: Does pedigree still matter? The former Google recruiter also addressed the traditional belief that a strong college pedigree alone can drive career opportunities in tech.

He noted that internships, open-source contributions, competitive programming and ownership-driven projects are becoming stronger indicators of a candidate’s potential, while generic projects and vague claims of teamwork often fail to make an impact.

“Simply having a BTech degree isn't enough anymore; without real-world application to back it up, it likely won't even secure an initial interview,” Rao said.

He also revealed a surprising reality check regarding premium institutes: “Some companies actually make a conscious effort not to hire from places like the IITs, fearing those candidates might quickly get bored with the everyday realities of standard corporate roles.”

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Ultimately, Rao said, hiring panels prioritise relevant experience over the prestige of a specific college.

Rao also gave great advice to 17-year-olds just starting college — He warned against complacency and cautioned students not to get too comfortable with the tools and languages they pick up in their first year.

While maintaining a firm grip on core academic subjects is strictly essential, continuously updating oneself with the latest technologies remains the true differentiator for long-term survival in the tech ecosystem

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.