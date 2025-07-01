BTS fans react as Jimin and Jungkook finish filming for Are You Sure?! Season 2 after army service in South Korea

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are coming back with season 2 of their travel reality show Are You Sure?!. They finished filming the new season after their military service, with Switzerland and Vietnam as the main locations.

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completed their mandatory military service in South Korea on June 11, becoming the fifth and sixth members to do so. The group paused their music career in 2022, starting with Jin’s enlistment in December that year.

Also Read | Jackson Wang jokes about quitting when asked to choose between SRK and BTS

RM, V and Suga were discharged earlier in June. Fans from across the world travelled to South Korea to welcome them back. With most members now done with their duties, excitement is growing about BTS possibly returning soon. The group had served for up to 18 months as required by South Korean law.

Meanwhile, Are You Sure?! Season 2's release date is not confirmed yet. Season 1, which aired in August 2024, showed their fun journey across the US, Jeju Island, and Japan before they joined the army.

Their playful bond won fans’ hearts. A special moment from season 1 was when BTS member V surprised them in Jeju. Now, fans are excited to see if any other BTS member will appear in season 2. Viewers in India can watch Are You Sure?! Season 1 on JioHotstar.

BTS fans reacted to the news of Are You Sure?! Season 2.

“I'm so excited!!! I loved the first season so much!! However, I would have liked it if people weren't filming and following them around. Not only did they ruin this announcement, but I am sure they made them uncomfortable,” wrote one fan.

Also Read | BTS' Suga apologises for drunk driving case in first post after military

“I wish I could have been surprised by this, but some people don't know how to gatekeep footage and wait for an official release/announcement. This was all over TikTok and Twitter as soon as I opened it,” wrote another.

Another fan wrote, “The 1st season was great and entertaining. It was well received!”

BTS set to release their first live album In the meantime, BTS is set to release their first live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – Live, along with a digital version titled BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul. The album features 22 songs from their world tour, which began online in 2021 and later included live shows in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.