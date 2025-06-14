BTS' Jungkook starts political stir with his hat: Why he had to apologise

Jungkook, South Korean boy band BTS' member, had to apologise for wearing a hat 2025 BTS Festa with slogan ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ during his first public appearance after his release from the military service, sparking a political stir among the masses and a backlash. Jungkook immediately issued an apology.

As photos of Jungkook from BTS Festa emerged, showing him wearing a hat with the slogan ‘Make Tokyo Great Again,’ many drew parallels to US President Donald Trump’s politically charged ‘Make America Great Again’ phrase – also being adopted by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko, accused of an “anti-Korean” stance.

Given Jungkook's massive fan following, many felt that wearing the hat was a careless and potentially offensive gesture on the singer's part.

Jungkook apologises As he drew a massive backlash for his gesture, Jungkook issued an apology to his fans and to everyone who was offended.

“I am just sorry,” he said.

Jungkook said he was “careless” and from now on, “he would think more deeply.”

“I deeply regret that I failed to properly recognize the historical and political significance of the phrase before wearing it. I fully acknowledge my lack of awareness and care that has led to disappointment and hurt,” he said.

Why it drew criticism? Koike Yuriko has faced accusations of holding an “anti-Korean” stance and having ties to Zaitokukai, a group widely regarded as a hate organisation.

The Japanese politician has also been criticised for allegedly refusing to acknowledge historical atrocities such as the Kanto Massacre.

Jungkook released from military BTS members Jungkook and Jimin were released from South Korean military service – mandatory in the South for all men under 30 – bringing the K-pop supergroup closer to a reunion as they promised fans a “better version” of themselves soon.

More than a thousand fans gathered at the site of a press conference near the two Army bases on Wednesday, June 11, where singers Jimin and Jungkook were discharged.

“Thank you so much for waiting for us all this time,” Jungkook said, addressing his fans.