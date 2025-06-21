BTS set for full-group comeback in March 2026: Report

BTS is expected to make a full-group comeback in March 2026, according to an exclusive report by The Korea Herald. Multiple industry insiders confirmed that all seven members of the global K-pop sensation are preparing to reunite after completing their mandatory 18-month military service.

Suga, the final member currently enlisted, has been discharged today, June 21(Saturday). His return has marked the completion of service for the entire group, fuelling anticipation about their next steps.

“BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year,” a Hybe official confirmed through The Korea Herald’s source. Two additional overseas sources echoed the statement, confirming that the group is working toward resuming group activities early next year.

TXT and Enhypen Adjust Schedules Another source revealed that BTS is expected to return in mid-March, possibly around the same time as their labelmates Tomorrow X Together (TXT). “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together,” the source said. “It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.”

Meanwhile, Enhypen, another Hybe-affiliated group under Belift Lab, had reportedly planned their comeback for March but moved it to January to avoid overlapping with BTS.

Preparation and Creative Work Underway At a shareholder meeting earlier this year, Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang stated, “We’re preparing alongside top-tier producers, but the artists also need time to reflect and prepare.” This suggests that while planning is in motion, the group’s return will not be rushed.

Jin is set to begin his solo fan concert tour ‘Runseokjin_EP.Tour’ from June 28 in Goyang, with 18 shows scheduled across Asia, the US, and Europe until August 10 . Given these commitments, a group comeback in 2025 appears unlikely.