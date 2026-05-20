BTS star J-Hope channels Michael Jackson in viral ‘Beat It’ tribute. Internet left stunned

J-Hope has gone viral across social media after performing choreography inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic “Beat It”, prompting an outpouring of reactions from fans who praised the BTS member’s precision and stage presence.
The performance, which circulated widely online through reposts and clips shared on X, featured J-Hope dressed in a black “M. Jay” tank top, baggy jeans and a bucket hat while recreating movements associated with Michael Jackson’s legendary performance style.
Fans particularly highlighted his arm pops, shoulder isolations and detailed footwork, with many users sharing side-by-side comparisons to Jackson’s original 1983 choreography.
Although the clips initially spread through short-form video platforms, discussions surrounding the performance quickly moved onto X, where fans celebrated what many described as one of J-Hope’s strongest dance tributes to date.
One user wrote: “FATHER & SON (sic).”
Another post read: “Michael Jackson lives through BTS’s stage presence 🕺🏻🔥 (sic).”
A separate fan commented: “michael jackson would’ve absolutely loved you j-hope… born to be a superstar (sic).”
Others reacted with disbelief and excitement at the performance’s accuracy and energy. One user posted: “IM SUPPOSED TO JUST ACT NORMAL? (sic)”
Another fan wrote: “hoseok dancing to michael jackson and doing the full choreo to MJ song oh i prayed for times like this (sic)”
A sixth reaction read: “j-hope doing the beat it challenge is the best thing that happened to me all week 😭 (sic)”
J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, has long been recognised as one of BTS’s principal dancers and performance leaders. Before debuting with BTS in 2013, he trained extensively in street dance and gained attention within South Korea’s underground dance scene.
Over the years, fans and critics alike have frequently noted the influence of Michael Jackson and other legendary performers on his stagecraft and movement style.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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