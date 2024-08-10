Suga, aka Min Yoongi, was driving an ‘electric kickboard’ when he fell while parking it. A police officer noticed him and administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed.

Suga, a member of the popular K-pop band -- BTS, has landed himself in a controversy over drunk driving. The rapper is presently serving his mandatory term in the South Korean military.

Suga, aka Min Yoongi, was driving an “electric kickboard" when he fell while parking it. A police officer noticed him and administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed.

According to a Koreaboo.com report, Suga's blood alcohol content (BAC) was measured to be 0.227 per cent, eight times over the legal limit in the country. This has led to a criminal investigation against the rapper.

Reddit users have discussed Suga's "possible punishment" for this criminal investigation, saying he could face prison or a hefty fine between ₩10.0 million KRW (about $7,290) and ₩20.0 million KRW (about $14,600).

A Reddit user said that Suga's BAC was 0.227 per cent, "which is insane". However, the user said the rapper told the police he had one drink, "which is not true".

Since Suga's BAC was above 0.2 per cent, the user said he faces potentially a higher fine or 2-5 years in prison.

"His scooter, based on its speed and weight, does not classify as a personal mobility device, so he will be investigated and facing charges akin to those he was driving and operating a vehicle," the user added.

Another user said for most people, 0.227 per cent BAC is bordering on blacking out. However, the user added that it’s a miracle Suga made it home uninjured and without injuring anyone else.

A comment read, "For reference, 0.08 percent is the limit for license revocation, and 0.227 percent is what Kim Saeron's BAC was at when she was crashing into guardrails and trees trying to drive drunk. And she got essentially blacklisted. For most people, 0.227 percent BAC is bordering on blacking out— it's no wonder he fell over. I doubt he'll get blacklisted, but to put it mildly, it's a miracle he made it home uninjured and without injuring anyone else."